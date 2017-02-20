Lady Crusaders fend off Lady Wolves for AML title

Photo by Becky Polaski Taylor Newton, 11, puts up a shot for the Lady Crusaders during the first half of Saturday's AML title game. She led all scorers with 12 points on four twos and a four-for-four effort from the foul line.
Monday, February 20, 2017
