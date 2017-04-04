Skip to main content
Login
Contact
Subscribe
Search form
Search
The Daily Press
Home
Forms
News
Local News
Business News
Sports
Classifieds
Place a Classified Ad
Classified Display Ads
Service Directory
Obituaries
Entertainment
Special Sections
Ridgway Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous 2017
SHOP-RIGHT
TV Weekly Spotlight
Talking About...
Photos
Videos
Autos
Community Links
St. Mary's Chamber
Elk County Sheriff
St. Mary's Area School District
Elk County Catholic School System
Trending Now
Victim accused in Cameron County arson
Expanded options for sewer bill payment
Compost site open
You are here
Home
» Lady Crusaders shutout Curwensville 4-0 in home opener
Lady Crusaders shutout Curwensville 4-0 in home opener
Staff Writer
Tuesday, April 4, 2017
ST. MARYS, PA
Category:
Sports
Popular content
Driver dies after airborne car strikes residence
Fire damages Byrnedale residence
Upcoming events and activities
Dutch win home opener 4-0 over Bradford Owls
Lady Crusaders shutout Curwensville 4-0 in home opener
View More
Upcoming Events
Elk County Board of Commissioners
Tuesday, April 4, 2017 - 10:00am
Loggers Safety Meeting
Tuesday, April 4, 2017 - 5:30pm
Roach-Bauer Forestry Forum
Thursday, April 6, 2017 - 6:30pm
Poll
Do you agree with the possible $25 per-person state tax on towns that use the state police for full-time policing?
Choices
Yes
No
Unsure
Older polls
Results
This Week's Deals
Metal Powder Products, Ridgway - Senior Quality Technician
Metal Powder Products, Washington St., St. Marys - Die Setter"A" Positions
Metal Powder Products, Washington St., St. Marys - 3rd Shift Supervisor
LEDVANCE, St. Marys - Accountant I
LEDVANCE, St. Marys - Accounting Assistant II
View All Deals
Copyright © 2017 The Daily Press | 245 Brusselles Street , St. Marys, PA 15857 | (814) 781-1596
All property rights for the entire contents of this publication shall be the property of The Daily Press.
No part hereof may be reproduced without prior written consent.
Privacy and Terms of Use
Customize This
X
Username
*
Password
*
Request new password