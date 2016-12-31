Lady Dutch claim tourney title with 42-30 win over ECC

Photo by Becky Polaski Members of the St. Marys Area Lady Dutch are shown with the Elk County Girls Holiday Basketball Tournament championship banner after defeating the Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders 42-30 in the title game on Friday night at St. Marys Area High School.
Saturday, December 31, 2016
ST. MARYS, PA

