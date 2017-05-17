Lady Dutch track and field teams fare well at D9-AAA meet

Photo by Jim Mulcahy The Lady Dutch 3200 relay team won the District 9-AAA championship with a time of 10:10.72. Members of the team are Michelle Bauer, Tessa Grotzinger, Megan Quesenberry and Amanda Foster.
Staff Writer
Wednesday, May 17, 2017
ST. MARYS, PA

