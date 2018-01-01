Leadership Elk and Cameron County visits State Capitol
The Community Education Center’s Leadership Elk and Cameron program visited Harrisburg earlier this month.
The participants met with state Representative Martin Causer to learn about lawmaking processes in Harrisburg and the differences between rural and urban districts.
State Representative Tom Sankey of Clearfield County also met with the group to discuss how he and state Representative Matt Gabler (currently deployed with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard) often partner on issues.
