The St. Marys Public Library held a create your own t-shirt event on Monday to help kickoff this year’s Summer Reading Program. Youngsters were able to bring a shirt to the library and have staff members transfer on a graphic with this year’s program theme, Libraries Rock. They then were able to decorate their shirts using a variety of fabric markers and stencils. Pictured, from left, are sisters Madaline and Anna Beck decorating their t-shirts.