Lisa’s Pooch Parlor On Wheels rolls into Elk County

Dog grooming has never been more convenient with the newly-opened Lisa’s Pooch Parlor On Wheels.

Lisa Shook is bringing her 37 years of dog grooming experience to Elk County with her new business based out of Benezette.

One can’t miss the white van designed with paw prints and dogs on the outside. Inside is a complete mobile dog grooming area equipped with two blow dryers, an air conditioner, refrigerator, stainless steel bathtub, hydraulic table, hot water and a generator.

Shook recently moved to Benezette from Maryland where she first opened her mobile dog grooming business in 2001. A few weeks ago she sold her business in Maryland and used the proceeds to purchase a new Lisa’s Pooch Parlor On Wheels van.

Shook chose to go mobile because she did not want to work for anyone else or be tied to a storefront.

She began her career after a friend asked her to work for her washing dogs. Shook learned about dog grooming while on the job.

“I like animals,” Shook answered when asked why she chose to go into this field.

This is evident as Shook’s new home includes her three rescue dogs Ginny, Griff and Sooner, as well as goats and horses.

Services range from a minimum $45 bath and nail trim to a full groom starting at $60 with a bath, haircut and nail trim. Prices increase according to the size of the dog.

Shook said she prefers grooming small dogs, 35 pounds and smaller. Smooth coated dogs are also easier to groom, no matter the size, due to minimal drying time as they can mostly be towel-dried with very little dryer time needed.

According to Shook, drying can take 80 percent of the grooming time, plus dogs dislike the blow dryer because of the loud noise which often confuses them.

While in Maryland she groomed an average of about 10 dogs a day. Shook already has several dogs lined up in the Elk County area, much to her surprise since she has done little advertising other than on Facebook.