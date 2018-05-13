Little Free Library coming to Bennetts Valley

Just in time for summer, students in the Bennetts Valley area will have access to free books throughout the year thanks a new Little Free Library.

Teachers Amanda Vollmer and Jennifer Ingram have teamed up to raise funds for the free book exchange program.

“A Little Free Library is a fabulous way to get books that are no longer being read into the hands of willing readers, and it will raise our school and community's commitment to literacy,” Vollmer said.

The Little Free Library’s motto of “take a book, return a book” is a simple method to follow.

“If students or community members want to share a book they no longer need, they can place it in the box. If a visitor wants to read a book in the box, they simply take it home,” Vollmer explained.

The small wooden boxes with plexiglass doors are mounted on a post and are often brightly colored or designed to resemble schoolhouses, birdhouses, mini telephone booths and other creative structures.