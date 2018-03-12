Little library to debut at Fox park as part of Gold Award project

KERSEY–- In an effort to encourage reading among youngsters, a Fox Township Girl Scout is embarking on installing a little library inside the Fox Township Community Park.

Hannah Frantz, a junior at St. Marys Area High School, is planning the library as part of her Gold Award project.

She is a member of Troop 20964 under the direction of advisor Tracy Decker. Frantz has been involved with the Girl Scouts since she was a Brownie scout at roughly seven years old.

She recently presented project plans to the Fox Township Recreation Board and Board of Supervisors, both of whom warmly welcomed and encouraged the project.

The Little Free Library runs on the premise of take a book, return a book via the honor system.

"This will encourage parents and guardians to spend more time with their kids. It also encourages kids to read which is an important hobby to start early," Frantz said.

Frantz plans to start working on the project in late spring and plans to finish before the end of 2019.

She hopes to set up the library near the gazebo/pavilion area of the park where people can sit down and read.

"This also gives something to do for the kids who are waiting at the park for their friends," Frantz added.

The cost of the project is between $300-$500 with a $45 registration fee.

Supervisor Randy Gradizzi volunteered to help build the library box at his personal wood shop. Frantz said she may also enlist the help of Boy Scouts to make the box.