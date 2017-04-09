'Little Mermaid' musical makes a splash at SMA

Things are a little fishy at St. Marys Area High School with the upcoming performance of the school's musical "The Little Mermaid."

The popular Disney movie's catchy upbeat songs of "Part of Your World," "Under the Sea," "Poor Unfortunate Souls" and "Kiss the Girl" are sure to please audiences both young and old alike.

The curtain opens Thursday evening with showtime set for 7 p.m.

"With what we have put into this year’s musical, it will definitely feel like a full-scale Broadway production," said Adam Brooks, music teacher, citing the combination of colorful costumes and a full orchestra.

According to Ann Defilippi, the show's choreographer and sound technician, the special lighting and effects will mimic life under the sea.

Once again, the SMAHS music and theatre departments are presenting a fun, light-hearted musical fit for the entire family.

"It will be the most colorful show you have ever seen at SMAHS," Brooks emphasized.