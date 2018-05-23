Locals place flags for Memorial Day

Photo by Yelena Kisler – U.S. flags can now be seen dotting the St. Mary’s Cemetery each marking the headstone of a veteran. The flags were placed by locals in honor of the upcoming Memorial Day holiday.Photo by Yelena Kisler – Lucia Bonanno places a flag at one of the headstones St. Mary’s Cemetery on Wednesday in honor of Memorial Day. She and her sister, Cecilia, have been doing this for the past several years with their grandparents.Photo by Yelena Kisler – A number of residents came out to St. Mary’s Cemetery on Wednesday to place flags at the headstones of veterans in honor of Memorial Day. Pictured left to right, Bob, Shari and Jonathon Krug took the time to also weed around an clean off some of headstones.
Staff Writer
Wednesday, May 23, 2018
ST. MARYS, PA

Category: