Massive brush fire threatens hospital complex

A smoky haze descended upon the Maurus Street area into downtown St. Marys on Wednesday as fire crews battled a massive brush fire throughout the afternoon and into the early evening.

At 1:13 p.m. St. Marys’ Crystal Fire Department responded to a brush fire at 753 Johnsonburg Rd. in St. Marys, in the vicinity of the Penn Highlands Elk campus.

“Our main concern with the amount of fire that we had was the hospital complex,” said CFD Fire Chief Bill Kraus.

Upon arrival firefighters witnessed flames traveling up and over a hillside reaching the top of the tree line behind the Renal Care Center.

Firetrucks were situated beside the center where crews pulled hose lines in an attempt to fight the fire from the top side to keep it at bay until crews could get to the heart of the fire.