Memorial Eve Mass set for Saturday

The annual Memorial Eve Mass is scheduled for Saturday, May 26 at 5 p.m. at the St. Mary’s Church with Victor Straub, (Lt. Col.) USAF Retired, presenting.

According to a release provided by event organizers, the Mass will honor five local servicemen who lost their lives during the Korean War, from June 5, 1950 to Jan. 31, 1955. They will be remembered this evening in an annual candle lighting ceremony. The Korean War was over more than 60 years ago but the sacrifices of these young men are not just statistics but history and patriotism.