Memorial Park staff kick off Walk Across Pennsylvania

Memorial Park staff held the kickoff for their summer-long Elk County Walk Across Pa. 2018 event on Sunday, though rainy weather likely impacted the day’s overall turnout.

The two-hour kickoff began at 11 a.m. with a steady rain and park staff gathered under the pavilion near the park office along with representatives from Community Nurses, Inc., Curves and Temple Studios.

Memorial Park Director Jason Schreiber remarked that while the weather likely was a factor, it was also a busy weekend with numerous events taking place throughout the community.

“I don’t think it’s the main thing,” Schreiber said of the weather. “I know there’s a lot going on. There’s a softball tournament out at Benzinger. There are soccer games going on. I know there are a lot of things going on today, plus it’s the opening weekend of summer with people traveling and whatnot, but I’m sure it (the rain) has affected it somewhat.”