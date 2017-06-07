Meyersdale ends Lady Crusader softball season 3-1

File photo by Jim Mulcahy Elk Catholic's Emily Evers, 5, eases into second base after hitting a double against DuBois Central in the District 9 playoffs. Evers had a double and two singles against Meyersdale Tuesday.
Staff Writer
Wednesday, June 7, 2017
ST. MARYS, PA

Category: