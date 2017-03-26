Mohney to represent city on Chamber board

Earlier this month, St. Marys City Council unanimously approved appointing Councilman Andrew Mohney as a representative of the city on the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce's board of directors.

Although the city itself is a Chamber member, this marks the first time the city has had a representative on the board. Mohney previously represented his restaurant business Tablespoons Cafe and Deli.

"This is an opportunity we have. It's a first," said City Manager Tim Pearson.

During Monday's council meeting, Mohney requested amending the workshop's meeting minutes to better explain his duties on the board.

"Many items are Chamber business, not city business and you have a right to vote on those because you are a member and have been elected to the board," explained Tom Wagner, city solicitor.

Mohney however is not permitted to make a decision committing the city to any type of legislative action or obligations.