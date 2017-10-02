Multiple entities seeking city funding

With the city's budget season upon us, various organizations are meeting with members of St. Mary City Council making requests for their budget allotments.

On Monday evening, Warren Stewart, president of the Elk County Fair, requested an allotment of $5,000 from the city. The funding would help to repair bleacher seating and the stage floor, paint the stages, fix the fairground's upper road, improve handicap parking and update the electric boxes.

The fair currently receives a $17,134 reimbursement from the state. Over the summer, the fair received $25,000 from Bedford Grange Insurance Co. to install a concrete floor in one of the large buildings.

They also receive funding from Fox Township and Elk County. Stewart said they also plan to approach other Elk County townships and municipalities for funding.

According to Stewart, this year's fair attendance was 27,066, on average from past years.