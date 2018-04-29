National Day of Prayer this Thursday

The National Day of Prayer will be recognized locally on Thursday, May 3 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church Pavilion located off South Michael Road in St. Marys.

The event serves as a time to collectively pray for our nation and its leader, as well as the citizens and leaders in Elk County.

This year’s theme is unity, citing Ephesians 4:3, “Making every effort to keep the unity of the spirit through the bond of peace.”

“We’re crying out to God for help,” said event organizer Sherry Hoffman. “That’s what prayer is. We’re taking that need directly to the throne of God because he’s the only one who can change things and help us.

“To me, that’s always been National Day of Prayer, coming together and seeking God because he’s the only one who can help us.”