New ambulance added to fleet

St. Marys Ambulance Service replaced one of the fleet's vehicles with a new 2017 model on Friday.

Each fully stocked ambulance is estimated to cost around $220,000. In addition to the initial $146,000 vehicle the ambulance is equipped with a $30,000 cardiac monitor and and $20,000 cot.

St. Marys ambulances have a typical lifespan of 3-5 years. The new vehicle replaces a five-year-old ambulance with 175,000 miles on it, the most mileage any of the fleet's vehicles has logged.