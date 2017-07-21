New ambulance added to fleet
Amy Cherry
Friday, July 21, 2017
ST. MARYS, PA
St. Marys Ambulance Service replaced one of the fleet's vehicles with a new 2017 model on Friday.
Each fully stocked ambulance is estimated to cost around $220,000. In addition to the initial $146,000 vehicle the ambulance is equipped with a $30,000 cardiac monitor and and $20,000 cot.
St. Marys ambulances have a typical lifespan of 3-5 years. The new vehicle replaces a five-year-old ambulance with 175,000 miles on it, the most mileage any of the fleet's vehicles has logged.
