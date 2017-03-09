New curriculum to focus on student needs

A proposed new curriculum is in the works at St. Marys Area High School. While still early in the planning process, the endeavor will eventually allow students to customize their academic schedules with courses suited to their individual learning styles, academic needs and specific areas of interest.

As a start, 18 new courses are to be offered at the high school.

Principal Joe Schlimm presented the outline of the endeavor to members of the St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors on Tuesday evening during their monthly workshop.

The new endeavor will include expanding the career and technical education program; expanding the career support program in which students are dismissed early to go to their job; implementing student driven lab courses allowing them to further explore their fields of interest such as computers and technology, media and others; offering more STEM courses; being more flexible with students struggling on their path to graduation by finding new ways to help them meet their goals; and modernizing existing departments such as focusing physical education on societal needs of fitness and health rather than on games and activities.