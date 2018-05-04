New development among items covered by Fox Twp. supervisors

KERSEY – The Elk County Conservation District is sponsoring the installation of a new cut stone box culvert in Fox Township by contributing $59,894 to the project.

The total cost of the project is $85,255, of which the township’s cost is $25,360.

The box culvert will be installed along Byrnedale Road at the stream crossing.

According to Randy Gradizzi, Fox Township roadmaster, the old culvert structure has caused flooding issues several times after it becomes blocked by tree limbs during high rain events.

The new full-inverted arch culvert will measure 100 feet in length. Work will begin at the end of July or early August.