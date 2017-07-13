New event to offer resources for those battling addiction

Members of the newly established Messengers Supporting Recovery group recently met to finalize plans for their upcoming event on Saturday, Aug. 19 to assist those seeking resources on alcohol and drug addiction and prevention.

"Our mission is to provide hope, support, and information to addicts and their families. This event will provide one-stop shopping for recovery services and family support," explained Patty Greene, group founder and event chairperson.

The free daylong event is taking place Saturday, Aug. 19 from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. at the Elk County Fairgrounds in Kersey. A luminary ceremony to remember those lost and struggling with addiction is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

Support and recovery service providers from across Pennsylvania will be in attendance as well as counseling services, holistic services and information, family support services, clergy members from various denominations and members from recovery programs Al Anon, which offers programs for the families and friends of alcoholics and Narcotics Anonymous.

A powerful lineup of professional speakers will present information on the fairgrounds main stage.

Information booths will be setup in the fairground's building one. Rehab specialists will be on hand to speak with attendees.