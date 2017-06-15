New eye care practice opens for business

Optometrist Brandan Housler fulfilled a lifelong dream after purchasing the former Maranatha Optical business roughly one month ago.

Housler Family Eye Care opened their doors June 5 in St. Marys and are welcoming new patients to the practice located along the Million Dollar Highway.

"I have always wanted to be in private practice. It's been a dream of mine my whole life," Housler said. "The opportunity came along and I was happy to go with it."

The office is located at 949 S. St. Marys St. (Million Dollar Highway).