New mammogram technology helping to save lives

In the battle against breast cancer, Penn Highlands Elk recently began utilizing tomosynthesis 3-D mammography equipment. The new technology is vastly improving breast cancer screenings.

Experts advise women to start having annual mammograms at age 40 for baseline screenings, however if there is a family history, specifically if a woman's mother had breast cancer, they should receive a mammogram 10 years earlier than the age their mother was diagnosed.

Additionally clinical breast exams should be done at least every three years starting at age 20 and every year after age 40.

"Our biggest risk factor is that we're women. You could be the first one in your family," stated Jean Wingard, a registered technologist radiology and mammography (RTRM) at Penn Highlands Elk.

The entire mammogram process takes about 10-15 minutes.