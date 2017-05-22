New medical center opens in Ridgway

Photo by Amy Cherry - Shown at the grand opening of the Ridgway Medical Center are, from left to right, Dennis Neal, Keystone Rural Health Consortia board member; Jenna Tomaski, front desk receptionist; Amy McClelland, front desk receptionist; Sam Beaver, executive assistant; state Representative Matt Gabler (R-Clearfield/Elk); Bryton Dybowski, PA-C; Kristie Bennardi, Keystone Rural Health Consortia CEO; Leah Horning, LPN; and Lee Neureiter, board member.
By: 
Amy Cherry
Staff Writer
Monday, May 22, 2017
Monday, May 22, 2017
ST. MARYS, PA

RIDGWAY – Ridgway residents have a new option for medical care with the opening of the Ridgway Medical Center.
New patients are currently being accepted at the new medical center located on the second floor of the Udarbe Complex along South Street in Ridgway.
Among the primary care services offered are onsite lab work, women's health, case management, allergy shots, child care, CDL physicals, minor surgery and immunizations, including the free vaccine for the Children's Program.
The Center is open Monday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Dr. Victor Lahnovych, M.D., will treat patients on Tuesdays while Certified Physician Assistant Bryton Dybowski works Monday through Friday. Leah Horning, LPN, is also a part of the medical staff.
Same day walk-in patients are accepted as the staff keeps open appointment times to facilitate those visitors. The Center operates similar to an urgent care facility.

