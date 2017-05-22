New medical center opens in Ridgway

RIDGWAY – Ridgway residents have a new option for medical care with the opening of the Ridgway Medical Center.

New patients are currently being accepted at the new medical center located on the second floor of the Udarbe Complex along South Street in Ridgway.

Among the primary care services offered are onsite lab work, women's health, case management, allergy shots, child care, CDL physicals, minor surgery and immunizations, including the free vaccine for the Children's Program.

The Center is open Monday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dr. Victor Lahnovych, M.D., will treat patients on Tuesdays while Certified Physician Assistant Bryton Dybowski works Monday through Friday. Leah Horning, LPN, is also a part of the medical staff.

Same day walk-in patients are accepted as the staff keeps open appointment times to facilitate those visitors. The Center operates similar to an urgent care facility.