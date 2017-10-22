New park manager position proposed for funding

The St. Marys Recreation Board is hoping a new park manager position will help with long-term sustainability of the city’s parks.

The newly-proposed position will provide the Recreation Board with day-to-day management of the parks, short- and long-term planning of capital improvements, development of a comprehensive maintenance plan for all the parks and serve as a liaison between the Recreation Department and the city.

The Recreation Board requested an additional .3 mill in funding from the city during a recent City Council meeting. The increase is equivalent to $63,000 which would help fund the new part-time position with a salary of $30,000.

Although the position is part-time, the new manager would work a flexible 20/hour work week throughout the year, dividing time between an office at City Hall and in the field at the parks.

"It's a tax increase, but it's a very small one in the grand scheme of things,” said City Manager Tim Pearson. “I’m a big proponent behind it. I think its a huge win for the Recreation Board if they can figure out the funding for that.”

For residents the tax increase results in an additional $7.50/year for those living in a home with a $25,000 assessed value or $15/year for those living in a home with a $50,000 assessed value.