New vendors showcased at Polar Sweet Express

JOHNSONBURG – A record number of vendors will be on hand for the seventh annual Polar Sweet Express, a key fundraiser for the Citizens Against Physical, Sexual, and Emotional Abuse.

Once again this year's event is taking place at the Johnsonburg Fire Hall on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission to the event is free for those bringing an item off the CAPSEA shelter's wish list available at www.capsea.org.

At the one-stop shopping experience for Valentine's Day, visitors may peruse the wide variety of over 30 vendors offering unique gifts, take chances on the large basket raffle, sample adult beverages from Straub Brewery and wine tastings by Elk Mountain Winery and Wilcox Winery and visit the chocolate dipping station sponsored by Elk County Foods.