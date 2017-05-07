New wireless carrier moves into plaza

A new business has moved into the St. Marys Plaza along the Million Dollar Highway.

Cricket St. Marys Cellular Connect celebrated their grand opening Friday afternoon with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The new store is located next to Northwest Savings Bank.

Store employees and company officials were on hand for the ribbon cutting along with St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce board members and St. Marys Mayor Bob Howard.

"It's been great to be in this small community. People know each other. We always try to be part of the community and look forward to participating in local community events," said Danny Shah, CEO of Hondo Partners Cricket Wireless Authorized Retailers.