Newspapers enhance learning as study tool

Creating a generation of critical readers, engaged citizens and consumers is one of the many goals of the Newspaper In Education program.

The Daily Press is one of thousands of newspapers across the U.S. that participate in the annual program in conjunction with local schools and businesses.

In addition to acting as an educational tool helping to increase literacy, newspapers act as living textbooks by providing authentic resources reinforcing concepts taught in the classroom.

Each week, 216 copies of The Daily Press are accessed by students as part of the NIE program taking place in four local schools: St. Marys Area Middle and High schools, St. Marys Catholic Middle School and South St. Marys Street Elementary.

As part of the program, the newspapers are delivered every Friday to the schools until the conclusion of the school year. Teachers sign up for the program at the start of the school year.

The newspapers find their way to 13 classrooms within the school district where teachers utilize them in various ways.