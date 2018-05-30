Nick Croyle Places 2nd in Pa. Stock Market Competition

Schools across the state were competing in a stock market simulation from StockTrak, called “How The Market Works.” Teams of students each manage a hypothetical investment of $100,000 in stocks, bonds, and mutual funds and make buying and trading decisions based on the stock market. The students whose investments make the most money win.

For the spring 2018 game, St. Marys Area Middle School students participated in the middle school division and worked under the guidance of middle school math teacher Mrs. Jennifer Defilippi.

The winning investor for the school was Nick Croyle, followed by Cameron McMacken and Hayden Ripple. In addition to being the top investor in the school, Nick placed 2nd in the state just $1,366 behind first place. For his hard work Nick received a $50 Amazon gift card compliments of the Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy (PennCFL).