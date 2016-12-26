No tax increase, other items approved by council

There is no tax increase in the city's 2017 budget as was recently unanimously approved by St. Marys City Council members.

Local taxpayers owning property with an assessed value of $25,000 are expected to pay $463.41 in taxes next year to the city. This is part of the city's 18.54 mills real estate millage. Additional real estate taxes are also levied by the St. Marys Area School District and County of Elk.

St. Marys has been pre-approved for a $250,000 grant through the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to complete a road extension piece at the St. Marys Municipal Airport Industrial Park.

The city worked with the Pennsylvania Regional Planning Commission through North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission in submitting the application.