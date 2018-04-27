North Central approves filing tax document

RIDGWAY – The North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission's annual filing of publicly available financial information with the Internal Revenue Service was approved at the meeting of its executive committee Wednesday morning.

The document, IRS Form 990, shows total revenue for the period July 1, 2016, through June 30, 2017, of $6,961,332 and total expenses of $7,202,077, resulting in a balance of -$240,745. North Central's fiscal year matches that of the state and runs from July 1 of a calendar year through the following June 30.

Assets for the organization are listed as totaling $10,283,887 and total liabilities come to $4,791,525.

It was reported at the meeting that the form did not deviate significantly from what the organization has filed in the past.

The form must be filed by May 15