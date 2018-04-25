North Central board meets in wake of contract losses

RIDGWAY – It was a somber morning Wednesday at the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission.

The agency's executive committee and, later, full board met for the first time in the wake of losing contracts which funded its workforce development program.

The executive committee met for approximately a half hour before going into executive session for around 90 minutes. The regular board met immediately after the executive session.

Earlier this month, it was announced the regional workforce investment board voted to award contracts for workforce development programs to Kentucky-based, for-profit agency ResCare Inc. following a competitive bid process. When ResCare takes over at the beginning of the fiscal year on July 1, it will mark the first time North Central has not handled such programs in approximately three decades.

“Right now, it feels like we just got hit in the head,” Commission Executive Director Eric Bridge told the full board. “We are trying to figure out what we're going to look like at the other end. This is not going to be an easy process.”