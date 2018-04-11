North Central Forest Landowners Association program scheduled

The North Central Forest Landowners Association will host a program entitled: “Conservation Easements for Private Forest Landowners,” by Matt Marusiak, Land Protection Manager with the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy (WPC).This event is open to all without charge. The program will be held at the The Royal Inn located at 17089 Rt. 219, Ridgway, on Sunday, April 22 from 1-4 p.m. A tour of the Finley property will be held after the presentation at the Finley Woodlot, 12099 Rt. 219, Ridgway.

In order to accommodate all who want to attend, prospective attendees are asked to call Matt Marusiak at (814) 776-1114 or mmarusiak@paconserve.org by Wednesday, April 18.