Numerous contracts awarded by school board

The St. Marys Area School Board made quick work of various items on their recent meeting agenda.

Among them were the district entering into an agreement with Valerie Nartowicz, a food services consultant, beginning June 6 to provide training and to prepare for the Pennsylvania Department of Education Administrative Review during the 2017-18 school year.

The board voted on retroactive approval for Jen Agosti of Nurses Sharks, based in Weedville, to serve as a consultant and clinical director of the high school's Certified Nurses Aide program for the 2016-17 school year at a cost of $25,000.