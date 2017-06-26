Oak Manor opens new group home

A new Elm Road group home in St. Marys will provide much needed accessible housing for several Oak Manor residents.

Oak Manor currently operates seven group homes in St. Marys providing living facilities for 27 intellectually disabled adults along with two others in apartments.

According to Deb Fehrenbach, Oak Manor CEO, the new home solves a significant challenge they were faced with in accommodating aging residents in that none of them were handicap accessible.

The custom-built one-story Elm Road home features an entrance ramp and large handicap accessible bathrooms, among the many resident-friendly features.

"Our goal is to assist the residents with all aspects of life. Our services are provided in settings conducive to the dignity, health, safety and social well-being of each individual," Fehrenbach said.

The new home is among their largest with six residents slated to move in Thursday and Friday. The average Oak Manor home accommodates three residents.