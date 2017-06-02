Officials present program on epidemic

On Thursday, May 25, the Elk County Commissioners and Sheriff Todd Caltagarone visited the Jones Township Senior Center and had lunch with several Jones Township seniors.

Caltagarone presented a program on the current opioid epidemic that Pennsylvania is currently confronted with. He framed the current crisis to bring a clearer perspective and laid out the Commonwealth and Elk County’s response.

A significant part of that plan involves a “Drug Take Back” of unused medications to help minimize the possibility of illicit use and to destroy the product in an environmentally safe way. The visit to the Jones Township Senior Center included a “Drug Take Back.”

Any organization interested in conducting a “Drug Take Back” for their employees or members please contact the Elk County Sheriff’s Office at 776-5353 or by emailing the sheriff at tcaltagarone@countyofelkpa.com.