Open Campus Initiative moves forward

A plan to allow all Elk County schools districts to participate in St. Marys Area High School's diversified occupation courses continues to move forward.

St. Marys Area School District Superintendent Brian Toth was recently approved to execute a cooperative agreement to be offered to Johnsonburg and Ridgway school districts and Elk County Catholic High School as part of the Open Campus Initiative.

The SMASD Board of School Directors recently voted unanimously on the motion.

According to Toth, the implementation process will be a slow at first. Among the necessary steps are collaborating with neighboring school districts to determine what courses the high school will have room for and gauging student interest.

Later this month Toth will meet with the state Secretary of Education about implementing the program.