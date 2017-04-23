Ordinance enforcement option questioned

After final review, three city ordinances were approved by St. Marys City Council during their recent regular meeting.

Among them were a portion of the city code relating to snow and ice removal on city sidewalks, however the city is still attempting to nail down specific enforcement criteria.

Residents currently have 12 hours to remove snow, sleet or freezing rain after a storm has stopped which is consistent with regulations in surrounding municipalities, according to City Manager Tim Pearson.

"This depends on the level, severity, frequency of the storm and the safety of residents which can change if we notify you that you have four or six hours to clear the sidewalks," Pearson said. "

If sidewalks are not cleared in a timely manner a new amendment to the ordinance states residents must remove snow, sleet or freezing rain after being notified by the city.

The changes reflect the city's efforts in tightening up enforcement.