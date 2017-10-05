Organization aims to improve quality of life for clients

Community Links, an organization dedicated to providing home and community habilitation to citizens with intellectual disabilities throughout Elk, Cameron and McKean counties, recently opened an office in St. Marys to better serve local residents.

On Thursday, a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony, hosted by the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce, was held at their new office located on the upper level floor at 129 N. Michael St., also home to the PennDOT Driver License Center, Beimel Photographics, St. Marys Chiropractic Center, and Vrobel and Vrobel law firm.

Overseeing the new St. Marys office is Pam Fingado, executive director, and Lara Reynolds, Cameron/Elk county supervisor.