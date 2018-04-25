Palumbo Trust awards grants to local groups

Eight local entities were recently awarded grants from the A.J. and Sigismunda Palumbo Charitable Trust totaling just over $682,000.

Among this year grant recipients and the amount they received were: Catholic Charities Counseling and Adoption Services - $5,000; Guardian Angel Center in Kersey - $15,000; Flying Dove Ranch in Ridgway - $57,000; Dickinson Center - $87,000; Penn Highlands Community Nurses - $98,395; Sacred Heart Church - $100,000; Elk County Catholic School System - $120,000; and Penn Highlands Elk - Pinecrest Manor - $200,000.

A special gathering was held at the Red Fern in Kersey where recipients received their grants from Palumbo board trustees Robert Ordiway, Don Fleming and JoAnne Ryan.

Also in attendance was Karin Pfingstler, a fellow trustee from DuBois who presented a grant to St. Francis University for $30,000.

The mission of the trust is to make Western Pennsylvania a better place by providing hope for the future and improving the quality of life for those who need our help and support.