Parade Committee to meet on Thursday

Anyone who wishes to find out about the parade for the 175th anniversary celebration is welcome to attend the meeting on March 30 at 6 p.m. at the Legion on Center Street. Any group or organization, band or entertainment group who wishes to be in the parade on Sept. 16 needs to send a letter of interest to Parade Committee, C/O Historical Society, 99 Erie Ave., St. Marys, Pa. 15857, so that the committee will know how to organize the parade. The committee is looking for additional help to make the parade successful.