Parade committee to meet Thursday

The parade committee for the 175th anniversary parade will meet Thursday, June 15 at 6 p.m. at the Legion on Center Street in St. Marys.

The public is welcome to attend.

The parade will be held Saturday, Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. during the Bavarian Fall Festival. The committee has memorabilia items such as T-shirts, golf shirts, hats, mugs and mousepads. Contact Sally Geyer at 834-3551 if you would like a memory of this great event.

The committee is hoping the streets around are lined with people wearing an item designed for the 175th anniversary. The boulevard and downtown area will be lined with banners commemorating the anniversary. They will be put up after Labor Day and before the Bavarian Fall Fest. Stackpole-Hall Foundation honored a grant request for the banners.

Numerous organizations have been sent float applications. The deadline to return the application is Aug. 31. If you would like an application contact Sally Geyer or Sue Herzing.