Parisi emphasizes cost of freedom in address

Keeping the legacy alive of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice was at the forefront of keynote speaker retired U.S. Marine Sgt. Maj. Todd Parisi's address at the annual Mt. Zion Historical Park's Memorial Day Commemoration.

Parisi is a 28-year veteran of the Marine Corps having received the Bronze Star among numerous accolades. He currently resides in St. Marys and is a motivational speaker having recently established the Team Spartan youth group.

"Some say we are living in a time with no heroes, they just don't know where to look, the sloping hills of Arlington National Cemetery add up to only a tiny fraction of the price that has been paid for our freedom," Parisi said.

Throughout the years, Americans have sacrificed their lives in the name of freedom including 520,000 who died during WWI and WWII, 36,000 who died in the Korean conflict, over 58,000 died in Vietnam both on and off the field of battle. The Persian Gulf War saw 362 deaths while the current war on terror during Operation Iraqi and Enduring Freedom has claimed over 7,000 Americans who have laid their lives on the altar of freedom.

"To all of our Gold Star families I will say this: We will never forget. For it is you that realize more than any of us the cost and the precious prize associated with the thing called freedom," Parisi said noting the words of Winston Churchill, “never was so much owed by so many, to so few."

He reminded those in attendance to remember the American warriors currently serving around the globe.