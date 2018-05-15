Park staff planning countywide program to promote fitness

Elk County residents are being challenged to be more active this summer through an endeavor being spearheaded by the staff at Memorial Park.

Park staff are currently in the midst of planning a summer-long Walk Across Pennsylvania challenge that will kick off at the beginning of June. Participants will be able to walk, bike, run or take part in other activities at their own pace and will simply be asked to submit how many miles they travel to park staff so that it can be recorded. Those who chart their physical activity by counting steps or through other means will be able to submit that information as well and park staff will convert it to miles.

There will be no cost to anyone to participate, and each person will be able to chart their progress based on how far they would have traveled if they were making their way along Route 6.