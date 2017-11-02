Pet grooming shop fetches new business

The grand opening of Shearly Pawfect Pets offers pet owners full service and walk-in grooming for cats and dogs.

On Thursday morning the business celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting attended by family and friends of owner Michelle Carpin, St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce board members and city officials.

The shop, located at 102 S. Michael St. in downtown St. Marys, is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for walk-ins with all other times by appointment only.

"I'm willing to accommodate almost anyone's schedule," Carpin noted.

The only requirement for pets is that they are current on their rabies vaccination as required by the state.

Among the basic walk-in services offered are nail trimming and grinding, ear cleaning, sanitary trims consisting of maintenance care on the pads of feet, around nose/eyes and between legs. Carpin noted clients may also request she dremel a pets nails to round them out to prevent sharp edges.

Full service grooming sessions typically take between 1-2 hours depending on the dog breed. Small dog grooming appointments are usually 1-1.5 hours while larger dogs sessions vary between 2-3 hours depending on what needs done to the animal. Simple baths are about one hour in duration.