PHE promotes National Donate Life Month

Penn Highlands Elk officials commemorated National Donate Life Month as they do annually in addition to recognizing all those who have given the gift of life to others by choosing to be an organ donor.

On Friday afternoon, PHE staff held a flag-raising ceremony where they hoisted the “Donate Life” flag following a brief ceremony.

“We at PHE are promoting organ donation because it saves lives and our hope is that more people talk about their wishes with their families,” said Cindy Salerno, RN, director of acute care unit and PHE Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE) liaison.

The need for organ donors is dire across the country. More than 119,000 people are currently waiting for an organ transplant nationally, including 3,000 in CORE's coverage area encompassing the greater Pittsburgh, Erie and Johnstown/Altoona areas.

For every person who donates their organs, tissue and corneas, up to 75 lives can be saved or dramatically improved.