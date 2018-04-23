PHE promotes organ donation

Every 10 minutes someone is added to the national organ transplant waiting list which currently includes 116,000 men, women and children.

Penn Highland Elk recently hosted their annual Donate Life flag-raising ceremony in partnership with the Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE), serving more than 5 million people in Western Pennsylvania, West Virginia and one county in New York.

In 2017, the Penn Highlands Health System had 19 tissue donors and 11 cornea donors, enhancing as many as 1,425 lives and restoring vision for up to 22 corneal recipients.

“Each life saved, each person healed, every time eyesight is restored. Those are precious gifts. Each changed the course of someone else’s life for the better,” said Angie Hockman, CORE professional services liaison for Penn Highlands Health System.

During the ceremony, Hockman recognized organ donors, their families and medical personnel.

“There are so many critical partners in the health care setting and all vital to the process of donation. You help us make it all happen,” she said.