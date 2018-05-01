Pinecrest Manor to utilize grant for room renovations

Penn Highlands Elk’s Pinecrest Manor recently received a $200,000 grant from the A.J. and Sigismunda Palumbo Charitable Trust.

The plan is to utilize the funding to upgrade patient rooms throughout the facility. It is their goal to make each patient experience a more home-like atmosphere.

There are 70 patient rooms in the facility as well as common areas.

The 138-bed facility is home to residents from Elk and Cameron counties and the surrounding areas.

In addition to nursing care, Pinecrest also offers additional services including physical, occupational and speech therapy, IV antibiotics, long-term care, memory care support, hospice and respite care involving temporary care of a person to allow caregivers a needed break.