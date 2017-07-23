Pitt honors Geci as outstanding alumni

During the University of Pittsburgh's 53rd annual Business Alumni Association Awards, St. Marys native Karla Geci was named the CBS Outstanding Alumna Honoree. The awards are a celebration of the impact and reach of the university's global alumni network.

Geci's success in working with a social media service across the United Kingdom has garnered her this distinguished recognition from her alma mater.

Geci earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Pitt in 2001.

"Our 2017 award recipients have chartered impressive paths to professional success. We have an alumna who leads the European business-to-business partnership programs for the world's largest social media company," stated Arjang A. Assad, dean of the Joseph M. Katz Graduate School of Business and College of Business Administration.

In her role in Strategic Media Partnership with Facebook, Geci partners with media organizations and content creators leveraging the Facebook platform to build social applications and experiences on digital and mobile properties.

She works with businesses in television, print, and digital media to increase their audience and engagement.

Geci is a 1997 graduate of Elk County Christian High School. She currently resides in London with her husband Roberto Castiglioni and their son Leonardo.